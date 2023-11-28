Elzada J. “Zade” Slye, 88, of Oil City, died Sunday morning, November 26, 2023, at Oakwood Heights.

She was born in Fertigs on October 27, 1935, to the late M. Burdell and Helen G. (Morrison) Blauser.

She was a 1952 graduate of Cranberry High School.

Elzada was married April 9, 1955, to Dean H. Slye, and he preceded her in death on September 29, 2015.

She was most recently a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Oil City. Prior to that, she was a member of Fertigs United Methodist Church where she joyfully taught young children in Sunday School and served in various financial and administrative positions.

Elzada worked in the banking industry for over 34 years. She began her banking career at First National Bank of Oil City in 1952.

Over the course of her career, she worked in bookkeeping, savings, general ledger, and as a teller.

In 1963, she was named manager of the Southside office (then First Seneca Bank) and in 1971, she was assigned to the Operations Department at United Data Services, Inc. in Franklin, where she held the position of Operations Administrator.

She was later promoted to Operations Officer, and served in that capacity until her retirement.

Following retirement, Elzada enjoyed watching her two grandsons and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed camping, fishing, and traveling to Minnesota, Canada, and Florida, and collecting Avon figurines and glassware.

She is survived by her son, Larry D. Slye and his wife Gail of Oil City; two grandsons, Jeffrey E. Slye and his wife Megan of Oswego, New York, and Gregory D. Slye of Steelton, Pennsylvania; two great-grandchildren, Nora and Owen Slye; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ella M. (Blauser) Schwab; and her brother, Lewis E. Blauser.

Friends will be received at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, December 1, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 2.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Saturday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Denise Mains, pastor of Calvary United Methodist Church, officiating.

Private interment will be in Perry Cemetery near Fertigs.

The family would like to thank the nurses, aides, and all the staff at Oakwood Heights who were involved in Elzada’s care over the past eight years.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090; Oakwood Heights, 10 Vo-Tech Dr. Oil City PA 16301; or Calvary United Methodist Church, 115 E. First St. Oil City PA 16301.

Online condolences may be expressed to Elzada’s family by visiting www.hilebest.com

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.