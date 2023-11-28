Featured Local Job: Nurse – Medical, Surgical, and Pediatric Unit

UPMC Northwest in Seneca is hiring a nurse in the surgical, pediatrics, and medical unit.

Become a UPMC Northwest Team member in Seneca as a Registered Nurse in the Surgical / Pediatrics / Medical Unit with a wide-ranging Total Rewards package that goes beyond compensation, medical coverage, and savings plans to help you be your best at home and at work.

Status: Full-Time



Sign-On Bonus:

$20,000 for registered nurses with 1+ years of experience

$15,000 for New Graduates!

**Candidates hired into a sign-on bonus-eligible role will be asked to make a two-year work commitment.

Responsibilities:

Demonstrates knowledge of adult learning principles (and/or teaching children if applicable) and applies in teaching of patients, families, students and new staff.

Provides detailed and appropriate teaching to patients and families to effectively guide them through the episode of care as well as transition to another level of care and/or home.

Supports the development of students, new staff and colleagues, may serve as a preceptor.

Applies the nursing process within the framework of Relationship Based Care to create a healing environment.

Formulates daily goals and a plan of care for patients that involves the patient as partner and considers the individual needs of the patient in a holistic manner.

Patient documentation is comprehensive and promotes communication between caregivers.

Creates a caring and compassionate patient focused experience by building healing relationships with patients, families and colleagues.

Adapts to change and demonstrates flexibility with the change process.

Actively participates in department or unit-specific quality improvement efforts.

Takes personal responsibility in improving patient satisfaction with the quality of care and service.

Utilizes research and evidence-based practice to support improvement in clinical care.

Qualifications:

Demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care and/or interact appropriately to the ages of the patients served by his/her assigned unit as specified below.

Previous experienced preferred, not required.

Good clinical judgment with critical thinking, analytical and problem-solving abilities required as related to various aspects of patient care.

Mobility and visual manual dexterity. Physical stamina for frequent walking, standing, lifting and positioning of patients.

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

UPMC approved national certification preferred.

Current licensure as a Registered Professional Nurse either in the state where the facility is located or in a state covered by a licensure compact agreement with the state where the facility is located.

CPR required based on AHA standards that include both a didactic and skills demonstration component within 30 days of hire.

Graduate nurses must complete licensure examination within FOUR MONTHS of hire or within one year of graduation, whichever comes first. Though temporary permits are valid for one year from the date of graduation, not one year from issue of permit (or until the results of the examination are known at which time it becomes null and void), UPMC requires that GNs take the licensure examination within 4 months of their start date or they will be terminated or demoted from the GN position, at the discretion of the BU.

Basic Life Support (BLS) OR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

