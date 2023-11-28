Janet E. (Bobrosky) Gipe, age 85, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Monday, November 27, 2023, at The Caring Place in Franklin.

Janet was born February 2, 1938, in Hastings, PA, to the late Walter and Margaret (Rudy) Bobrosky.

She graduated from Hastings Elder High in 1955.

She moved and worked at the School for the Deaf in Wilkinsburg.

She met Richard Gipe in 1961 and they married in 1963 at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Hastings.

They had three children together; Timothy, Kenneth, and Richelle. After numerous moves in MD, CT, and PA, they settled in Oil City in 1976.

Janet was Catholic in faith. She was active at St. Joseph’s Church where she was a lector at first, later helping in the food pantry in the basement of St. Joe’s and then helping at St. Elizabeth Center. She was an active member of the Rosary Society and the Salvation Army.

Janet loved gardening, growing, and painting gourds. Janet and Richard enjoyed many cruises and vacations after Richard’s retirement.

She was a caretaker for her mother and many other family members.

Janet’s happiest days were visiting her and Richard’s seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Timothy Gipe of Miami, FL, Kenneth Gipe of Clearwater, FL, and Richelle Ellis and husband Michael of Broadlands, VA. Grandchildren, Timothy (TJ), Jessica, Maxwell, Benjamin, Jake, and Brunello Gipe, who will be delivered on December 12, of Miami, FL, and Zachary and Maya Ellis of VA, and two great grandchildren; Jax and Madison Gipe of Miami, FL.

In addition to her parents, Walter and Margaret, and husband Richard, who preceded her in death on July 26, 2023, she is preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Bobrosky of Hastings, PA and a sister Joyce Gabrielson of Patton, PA.

Services will be held in the spring of 2024.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Janet did not want anyone to send flowers. She believed in receiving flowers only when living to enjoy them. Remembrances may be made in the form of a donation to St. Joseph’s Church, 35 Pearl Ave, Oil City, PA 16301 or St. Elizabeth Center, 311 Emerald Street Oil City, PA 16301.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

