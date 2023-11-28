 

Leslie Clark

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 @ 08:11 AM

Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-WIjswbf490 (1)Leslie A. Clark, 67, formerly of Franklin, passed away on November 27, 2023, at the Autumn Grove Transitions Healthcare in Harrisville.

Born on August 24, 1956 in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late James D. and Shirley (Kelly) Clark.

Leslie was a member of the Victory Heights United Brethren Church.

In her free time, she loved spending time with her cats and dogs.

She also loved to read Harlequin romance books, listening to music, and looking into her genealogy.

She could also often be found enjoying the outdoors while sitting on her porch swing.

Left to cherish her memory is her brother Mitchell L. Clark and his wife, Linda, and their daughter, Kelly A. Clark, all of Franklin and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers J. Daniel and Frank B. Clark.

Family and friends are invited to the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA on Thursday, November 30, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A funeral service for Leslie will be held immediately following the visitation at 6 p.m.

Leslie will be laid to rest in Brandon Cemetery, in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made in Leslie’s memory to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Leslie’s book of memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.


