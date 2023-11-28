Lorna Jean Hutton, 84, of Shippenville, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 24, 2023, after a long illness.

Lorna was a beloved retired teacher from the Clarion Area School System.

She also worked at the DPS licensing center and was involved in the Clarion Community throughout the years.

Lorna was preceded in death by her parents, Leslie and Francis.

She is survived by her brother Terry Nestor and his children Debbie, Brian, Lorna is also survived by two sons Richard and Bruce, her nieces and nephews Greg, Chris, Jackie, her three grandchildren Brandi Johnson, Stephanie Hutton, and Ryan Hutton, and seven great-grandchildren.

There is no service planned.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Donations to the Center for Community Resources to help others in the community would be greatly appreciated at ccrinfo.org.

Friends and family may send online condolences, memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.