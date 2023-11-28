Mildred Kathleen “Kathy” (Thorhauer) Whitmore

Mildred Kathleen “Kathy” Whitmore, 72, of Knox, passed away in the comfort of her home while in the company of her loving family on Sunday morning, November 26, 2023.

Mildred Kathleen was born in Grove City on November 8, 1951. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Karnes Thorhauer.

She attended school at A-C Valley.

Kathy was an avid bowler.

She enjoyed cooking, canning, hunting, fishing and playing cards, especially with her grandkids.

Kathy had been employed by K-Mart, Trader Horn, Uni-Mart, Sharp Shopper, and worked construction with her husband, Dennis.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis G. Whitmore, whom she married in Clarion on April 27, 2001. Also surviving are three daughters, Sharon L. Shattenberg and her husband, Kirk, of Brookville, Jackie Rapp and her husband, Steve, of Marble, and Diane Lannigan and her husband, Kevin, of Shippenville; four stepchildren, Trina M. Alcorn and her husband, Greg, of Columbus, GA, Holly D. Sleigher and her husband, Nicholas, of Rimersburg, Valorie Miller and her husband, Harold, of Mayport, and Dennis G. Whitmore Jr. and his wife, Tiffany, of Shippenville; her grandchildren, Derek and Brooke Shattenberg, Corey and Alex Rapp, Cheyenne and Dakota Lannigan; a great grandson, Dustin; her step grandchildren, Alex and Austin Alcorn, Haden and Blade Sleigher, Reba, Ginny, and Rachel Miller, Rachel G. Miller, Noah, Dominic and Cooper Whitmore; six step great grandchildren; her sister, Donna Lominski and her husband, John, of Eau Claire; her daughter’s father, Raymond Wolff of Knox, as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Dave Thorhauer and her second husband, William “Bill” Centorcelli.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Avenue in Emlenton, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Daniel Myers, a retired Methodist pastor, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hillman Cancer Center at givetohillman@upmc.edu.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.