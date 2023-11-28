Pearl Cook

Pearl M. Cook, 80, of Cooperstown, passed away Friday morning November 24, 2023, at her home.

Pearl was born on March 30, 1943, in Myerstown, PA, a daughter of the late Charles and Esther Clark Shoemaker.

She was married to Wearne B. Cook, Jr. on July 7, 1962, in Titusville, who preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of Townville High School, class of 1961.

Pearl was a lifetime member of Venango County. She was a member of the Chapmanville Community Church.

Pearl worked as the Plum Township tax collector for the last several years and was the notary public for Cook’s Garage in Sunville.

She enjoyed collecting bells having acquired over 5,000 at one time.

She loved to play bingo, and travel to casinos and flea markets.

She enjoyed doing puzzles, reading books and doing crosswords.

She had been a volunteer at the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department.

She will be sadly missed by her son, Wearne F. Cook and his wife Cindy of Titusville; her daughter, Annette Corey of Saluda, SC; her sister, Lila Preston and her husband Scott of Cherrytree; her brothers, Eugene Shoemaker and his wife Ann of Meadville, PA and George Shoemaker and his wife Mary of Cooperstown; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and close friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Dorothy P. Ross.

Per her wishes, there will be no visitation. Friends may attend a memorial service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 2, at the Chapmanville Community Church with Rev. Glen Van Cise officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department, to the Chapmanville Community Church, or to the Visiting Nurses Association of Venango County.

