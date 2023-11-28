Police Respond to Hit-and-Run Crash in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released information on a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Canoe Ripple Road in Beaver Township.

According to Trooper Dubovi, of PSP Clarion, this crash happened on November 17, 2023 around 11:00 p.m. on Canoe Ripple Road, just south of Interstate 80, in Beaver Township, Clarion County as a 2910 Chevrolet Silverado exited the right side of the roadway and struck a concrete Jersey barrier.

Police say the operator–26-year-old Patrick A. Thompson, of Knox, Pa.–fled the scene prior to PSP’s arrival.

Thompson was not injured.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, November 27, 2023.

