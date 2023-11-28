PSP Troop C Reports 37 Crashes, 30 DUI Arrests in Area During Thanksgiving Holiday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) — The Pennsylvania State Police released its annual Thanksgiving Holiday Crash and Enforcement Report.

According to the report, State Troopers arrested 542 persons for driving under the influence and issued 10,590 speeding citations over the five-day holiday weekend statewide.

Troopers also issued 1,187 citations for failure to wear a safety belt and 133 citations for not securing children in safety seats statewide, the report says.

During the 2023 holiday, 979 crashes occurred on Pennsylvania State Highways, an increase over 2022’s 970. Four of the crashes were fatal. In all, 197 people were injured with four fatalities. Of the injuries, 73 were alcohol-related.

PSP Troop C, which covers Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, and Jefferson Counties, reported 37 crashes, one fatality, and 12 injuries. Five of the 12 injuries were alcohol-related. The single fatality victim was using a safety belt and was not impaired by alcohol.

There were 30 DUI citations, 1,002 speed citations, four child seat violation citations, 92 safety belt violation citations, 129 safety belt violation warnings, 22 self-initiated criminal arrests, and 1,300 other citations within Troop C’s jurisdiction.

PSP Troop E, which covers Crawford, Erie, Venango and Warren Counties, reported 48 crashes, zero fatalities, and six injuries. All six injuries were alcohol-related.

There were 33 DUI citations, 563 speed citations, seven child seat violation citations, 92 safety belt violation citations, 65 safety belt violation warnings, 32 self-initiated criminal arrests, and 1,457 other citations within Troop E’s jurisdiction.

