Richard René Gaddess, 73, of Franklin, passed away Sunday, November 26, 2023, at his home.

Born March 21, 1950, in Oil City, he was the son of the late James and Dorothy Schwab Gaddess.

Dick was a graduate of West Forest High School.

He was married on September 14, 1973, in Henry’s Bend to the former Jacquelyn L. Reinsel, and she survives.

Mr. Gaddess had worked for Electralloy for many years.

Growing up in Henry’s Bend, Dick enjoyed life on the river.

In younger years, he was involved in the Boy Scouts, and enjoyed riding his motorcycle and adding to his collections.

He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, David Gaddess and his wife Heidi of Cooperstown, Emily Martin and her husband Tim of Franklin, four grandchildren Sophia and Amelia Gaddess, Allison and Deacon Martin, a sister Sandra Reardon & her husband Robert of Pleasantville, a brother Paul Gaddess of Henrys Bend, and several nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by two sisters-in-law Connie Smith of Augusta, GA, and Jill Seyler of Cranberry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Sara Elizabeth Gaddess.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Services will take place at the convenience of the family.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to Precious Paws.

