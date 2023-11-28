 

Janney Welcomes Wealth Planning Associate to Its Clarion Branch

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-XhtbEwSvsPg (1)CLARION, Pa. – Janney Montgomery Scott LLC (“Janney”), a leading full-service wealth management, financial services, and investment banking firm, is pleased to announce that Avari Schmader of the Clarion office has passed her SIE, Series 7, Series 66, & Life, Health & Accident exams.

She is currently studying for her Certified Financial Planner professional designation.

Schmader, a North Clarion High School and Clarion University graduate, will be training in the Clarion Branch as well as the headquarters of Janney in Philadelphia throughout 2024 to become a Financial Advisor in the Clarion office of Janney.

Schmader lives in Shippenville with her husband, Chance, and their two dogs.

The Clarion Office is located at 162 S. 2nd Avenue, Applewood Center, in Clarion.


