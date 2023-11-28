State Police Calls: Investigation Underway on Corruption of Minors in Redbank Township

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

The following reports were released by PSP Clarion on Monday, November 27, 2023:

Shippenville Woman Victim of Theft By Deception

Trooper Herold, of PSP Clarion, is investigating a theft-by-deception via credit/ATM card that occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on October 10 in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say $125.00 was stolen in transactions.

The victim is a 62-year-old Shippenville woman.

Corruption of Minors in Redbank Township

Trooper Hoffman, of PSP Clarion, is investigating an incident involving the corruption of minors while they were on the internet.

The incident occurred on Pine Street, Redbank Township, Clarion County, on October 27, 2023, around 4:00 p.m.

The victims are listed as a 12-year-old Fairmount City boy; a 12-year-old Fairmount City girl; and a 13-year-old New Bethlehem girl.

Trespassing Incident in Rimersburg

Trooper Hoffman, of PSP Clarion, is investigating an incident in which an unknown actor(s) trespassed at an Auto Body business located on Route 68, in Toby Township, Clarion County, around 2:00 a.m. on September 25, 2023.

The victim is a 44-year-old Rimersburg man.

