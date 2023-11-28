 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

State Police Calls: Investigation Underway on Corruption of Minors in Redbank Township

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

psp state police cruiserCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

The following reports were released by PSP Clarion on Monday, November 27, 2023:

Shippenville Woman Victim of Theft By Deception

Trooper Herold, of PSP Clarion, is investigating a theft-by-deception via credit/ATM card that occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:59 p.m. on October 10 in Paint Township, Clarion County.

Police say $125.00 was stolen in transactions.

The victim is a 62-year-old Shippenville woman.

Corruption of Minors in Redbank Township

Trooper Hoffman, of PSP Clarion, is investigating an incident involving the corruption of minors while they were on the internet.

The incident occurred on Pine Street, Redbank Township, Clarion County, on October 27, 2023, around 4:00 p.m.

The victims are listed as a 12-year-old Fairmount City boy; a 12-year-old Fairmount City girl; and a 13-year-old New Bethlehem girl.

Trespassing Incident in Rimersburg

Trooper Hoffman, of PSP Clarion, is investigating an incident in which an unknown actor(s) trespassed at an Auto Body business located on Route 68, in Toby Township, Clarion County, around 2:00 a.m. on September 25, 2023.

The victim is a 44-year-old Rimersburg man.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.