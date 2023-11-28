Susan D. Lovett, age 74, of Grove City, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023, in AHN Wexford.

Susan was born in Grove City, on September 1, 1949, to Joseph H. and Marelyn M. (Fair) Alberth.

Susan was raised in the Protestant faith.

She was a graduate of Grove City High School in 1967 and attended Robert Morris College.

She retired from Franklin Chiropractic, where she was a secretary for many years.

Susan was an avid Steelers fan and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Susan is survived by two sons, James C. “Chad” Lovett, and Brian J. Lovett, both Grove City, five grandchildren, Alexis, Caden, and Tyler Lovett, Meridyth Moose, and Isaiah Ruffley, two sisters, Marianne (Gary) Lindsay, and Jeanne L. (Jeff) Piell, both Morgantown, WV. Susan is preceded in death by her parents, and brother Joseph H. Albert, Jr.

Online condolences may be sent at cunninghamfhgc.com.

Visitation hours will be held at Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Avenue in Grove City, on Sunday, December 3, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at Cunningham Funeral Home, on Monday, December 4, at 11 a.m.

