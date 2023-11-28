William Earl Schwabenbauer, 73, a well-known and beloved resident of 6 Polk Street, Franklin, died peacefully Saturday, November 25, 2023, of an apparent

massive heart attack, doing what he truly loved, being in God’s outdoors on the opening day of Pennsylvania’s deer season.

He was born in Titusville, November 13, 1950, a beloved son of the late William Joseph Schwabenbauer and June Vincent Schwabenbauer.

Bill was a 1968 graduate of Venango Christian High School.

Following graduation, he attended Slippery Rock University, where he earned his B.S. degree in Health & Physical Education in January 1976.

While at Slippery Rock, he played college football and was a member of the Sigma Pi Fraternity.

He began working in the timber and logging business, owning and operating his own saw mill for more than 12 years.

He was then hired by the Franklin Area School District.

Bill was the longtime beloved Health and Phys. Ed. Teacher in the Franklin Middle School, before moving onto the high school for more than 19 years. He was the longtime offensive and defensive Lineman coach of the Franklin Area School District’s football program; as well as being in charge of Franklin’s weight room for many years.

Bill considered himself a very fortunate person, to have been able to coach two of his sons through their football careers; as well as all five of his sons throughout their Little League baseball careers.

He cherished and very much looked forward to quality time with his family and friends; being in the outdoors; hunting; and woodworking, especially whittling and wood carving.

Bill was an accomplished power lifter and greatly influenced many athletes as well as amateur lifters.

With his ready smile and cheerful disposition, Bill was known as a “true friend” by so many. He would always joke that as he would be driving, he always had to remember to keep one hand on the wheel as he waved or gestured to friends that would see him.

Both he and his wife, Candy, always kept their home open to everyone, and they were always known for having a plethora of “adopted” sons and daughters as well as friends always around their house.

Bill was an active and faithful member of St. Patrick Church in Franklin, where he had served as an usher, cantor, and had sung in the church’s Senior Choir. He also was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus (KofC).

He was married to his best friend, the former Candace “Candy” Kalvin on August 23, 1975.

In addition to his beloved wife of 48 years, he is survived by five sons: Lantz Patrick Schwabenbauer and his wife, Molly and their children: Magnus, Odin and Freya of Snohomish, WA; Thomas Vincent Schwabenbauer and his wife, Betul of Oceanside, CA; Daniel Joseph Schwabenbauer and his wife, Mara and their son, Tristan of Sharpsburg, Allegheny County; William Gordon Schwabenbauer of Altoona; and Samuel DeLong Schwabenbauer and his fiancé, Ashley Furman of New Castle.

Also surviving are Bill’s siblings: Kris and Rick Hoyl of Dallas, TX; Cynthia “Cindy” Lindsey of Stockton, CA; Jon and Janet Schwabenbauer of Gales Ferry, CT; Patrick Schwabenbauer of Olean, NY; Michael Schwabenbauer of Little Genesee, NY; Nancy and Mark Brooks of Raymore, MO; and Andrea and Gary Meyer of Gastonia, NC; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In keeping with Bill’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial, Friday at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty Street, Franklin with Father James C. Campbell, pastor, presiding.

All are welcome immediately following Mass to join the family for lunch.

Burial will be in St. Patrick Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Bill’s name to either: Venango Region Catholic School, 1505 West First Street, Oil City, PA 16301; St. Patrick Church; or to the Franklin Area Meal-on-Wheels Program, P.O. Box 491, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

