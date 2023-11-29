Clarion, Brookville McDonald’s Cited for Child Labor Violations

PITTSBURGH – An investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor has found the operator of five McDonald’s franchise locations in the greater Pittsburgh area employed 34 children to work later and longer than permitted by child labor laws.

The department’s Wage and Hour Division learned Endor Inc., based in Cranberry Township, violated federal child labor regulations by employing 14- and 15-year-old children to work outside permissible hours as follows:

Before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m. between Labor Day and June 1.

During school hours.

Later than 9 p.m. on days between June 1 and Labor Day.

More than 3 hours on a school day and more than 18 hours during a regular school week.

More than 8 hours on a non-school day.

Owned by Paul and Meghan Sweeney, Endor Inc. paid $26,894 in civil money penalties to the department to resolve its Fair Labor Standards Act violations.

“Fast food restaurants offer young workers an opportunity to gain valuable work experience, but federal law makes sure their experiences do not come at the expense of their education or well-being,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. “The Fair Labor Standards Act allows for developmental experiences but restricts the work hours of 14- and 15-year-olds and provides for penalties when employers do not follow the law.”

The division’s investigation included the following locations and workers affected:

Location City # of Employees 249 Allegheny Road Brookville 4 136 Perkins Road Clarion 9 707 Main St. Clarion 2 102 N. Findley St. Punxsutawney 9 825 South St. St. Mary’s 10

The YouthRules! initiative promotes positive and safe work experiences for teens by providing information about protections for young workers to youth, parents, employers and educators. Through this initiative, the U.S. Department of Labor and its partners promote developmental work experiences that help prepare young workers to enter the workforce. The Wage and Hour Division has also published Seven Child Labor Best Practices for Employers to help employers comply with the law.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.