Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Marinated Mozzarella

Serve with festive toothpicks!

Ingredients

1/3 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes



1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes1 teaspoon dried basil1 teaspoon minced chives1/4 teaspoon garlic powder1 pound cubed part-skim mozzarella cheese

Directions

1. In a large bowl, combine first 7 ingredients; add cheese cubes. Stir to coat. Cover; refrigerate at least 30 minutes.

