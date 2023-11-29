Criminal Charges Dismissed Against Local Man Accused of Choking Woman, Punching Her in the Stomach

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Criminal charges against a local man who allegedly choked and punched a woman during a domestic incident were dismissed on Tuesday during a preliminary hearing.

According to court documents, the following charges against 36-year-old Gerald Joseph Sleigher III, of Lickingville, were dismissed during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, November 28, in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts To Cause SBI or Causes Injury With Extreme Indifference, Felony 1

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure To Throat Or Neck, Felony 2



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

A summary charge of Harassment – Subject Other To Physical Contact was moved to Non-Traffic Court.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, State Police in Marienville received a report of an active domestic at an apartment on Sunny Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 10:32 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3.

Troopers arrived on the scene and made contact with the daughter of the victim who related her mom was choked in the bathroom the night before by Gerald Sleigher, the complaint states.

She related that she witnessed Sleigher punch the victim in the stomach in the morning, and her mom was crying in the bathroom. She further stated neither Sleigher nor the victim were home at the time because they were at a job interview in Knox, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Knox Borough Police were then requested to make contact with Sleigher and the victim. An officer was able to interview the victim who indicated she was giving a ride to her daughters on a four-wheeler the night before on August 2 when she stalled it in the yard. Sleigher became angry because he had to fix the four-wheeler.

The victim related it was at this time he followed her into the house, and into the bathroom where he choked her by pressing his hand against her throat and pinning her against the wall, ultimately impeding her breathing, the complaint states.

The victim further stated she was lying on the couch on August 3 when “out of nowhere,” Sleigher punched her in the stomach, making her crawl into a ball on the floor, the complaint indicates.

She related she went into the bathroom again to get away from Sleigher, but he followed her in, striking her in the head and shoving her against the wall, the complaint notes.

The victim had a bruise on her right elbow and red abrasions on her upper right breast, the complaint states.

Sleigher was arraigned at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 3, in front of Judge Schill.

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on August 3.

He was released on August 15 after his bail was changed to unsecured.

A preliminary hearing is slated for Tuesday, August 15, at 2:00 p.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

