Donald G. Klingensmith, 87, of Seneca, passed away on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at Southwoods Assisted Living in Titusville.

Don was born on March 8, 1936, in Franklin to the late Norman and Alice Klingensmith.

He was a 1954 graduate of Franklin High School.

He then married his high school sweetheart on March 8, 1956 at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Franklin by Rev. B. E. Coleman.

Don enjoyed a very successful career as a new and used automobile salesman.

Always a sports fan, Don took great pride in coaching both of his sons little league baseball teams and was also one of the original members of the local 55 Plus Softball League as well as as a long time supporter of the VenCo Men’s Modified Softball League.

In addition to his wife of 67 years, Don is survived by his sons Dale (Lani) of Seneca and Craig (Sheila) of Titusville. Also surviving are his grandsons Cody (Stacie) and Conner; and his great-granddaughter, Chloe as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Don is preceded in death by his twin sisters Doris Hicks and Phyllis Bean.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the entire staff at Southwoods Assisted Living for the excellent care that Don received during his stay there. He loved all of them!!

Friends and family will be received at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 from 11:00 am until the service begins at 1:00 pm with Rev. Randy Kightlinger officiating.

Don will be laid to rest in the Franklin Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be sent in Don’s memory to the Venco Men’s Modified Softball League c/o Herb Bigley, 124 Tingley Lane, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Don’s book of memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.