Golden Eagles Basketball Picks Up Road Win at Bryant & Stratton

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Golden Eagle men’s basketball team rallied from a second half deficit for a win on the road on Tuesday night, coming back to beat Bryant & Stratton (Buffalo) 61-55 at the Buffalo State Sports Arena.

(Pictured above: Justice Easter)

Clarion trailed 45-40 heading into the final 10 minutes before taking the lead and holding it for good, shutting down the Bobcats on their home floor.

Janye Stanley got the comeback going in earnest midway through the second half, scoring through a foul to cut the lead to 45-42. He made the subsequent free throw to make it a two-point game, and from there the Golden Eagles continued to build momentum.

Back-to-back stops on the defensive end led to the go-ahead bucket, with Gavin Cote feeding a cutting Justice Easter and the latter putting his team ahead 46-45.

The defense played a key role in the rally, as they held the Bobcats without a point for roughly four minutes.

After Bryant & Stratton stretched the lead to five points with 10:50 to go in regulation, the Golden Eagles kept them off the scoreboard until a bucket at the 6:29 mark of the period. By that point Clarion had built their own lead, an advantage they regained with 5:01 remaining after a tip-in by Easter.

The Bobcats briefly retook the lead a few minutes later, but Cam Kearney got it right back when he stripped a Bryant & Stratton player of the ball on the defensive end and then dished to Stanley on the fast break.

Stanley cut to the hoop and laid it in through contact, finishing another and-one to make it 55-53 with 3:42 remaining.

All told, Clarion outscored Bryant & Stratton 21-10 in the final 10 minutes of action, including a 10-2 run to close out the win.

Stanley tied the team-high with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, doing his damage in just 24 minutes coming off the bench.

Kearney recorded 14 points while pulling down 10 rebounds for a double-double, and also had five steals. Easter had a team-high 11 boards.

The two sides played evenly to start, though Clarion took a 14-9 lead early in the action.

Cote broke a 9-9 tie with a three-pointer from the right corner, and Jaylen Shippen sparked a fast break bucket on the next possession with a steal. He drove the length of the floor and Easter did the rest, tipping in Shippen’s shot attempt to make it a five-point game and force a Bobcat timeout.

The Golden Eagles went up 18-13 before a big Bryant & Stratton run, with the Bobcats going on a 14-4 run to take the lead.

Jayson Harris helped put the Golden Eagles back on top with a steal that led to a three-pointer by Stanley, with the bucket giving Clarion a 29-27 edge, but the Bobcats scored four unanswered points to take a 31-29 lead at the break.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.