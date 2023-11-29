Helen “Darlene” Wade, 76, of Seneca, passed away peacefully, at home, with her husband by her side, Monday, November 27, 2023.

Born January 14, 1947, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Helen Walters Meehan.

Darlene attended both Oil City and Cranberry High Schools and graduated from Cranberry.

She worked for over 20 years as a dietary aide.

Darlene loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

On February 14, 1997, she was married to Clair E. Wade, Jr., who survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Scott Umstead and his wife Kelly of Easton, and three grandchildren, Tyler, Andrew, and Jordan Umstead.

Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Mary Meehan of Cranberry, and two special nieces, Darci and Amy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond “Butch” Meehan.

At Darlene’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the Hospice of Crawford County, and especially Shellby for their special care of Helen, and Dr. Whalen and his entire staff for their kind and professional care over the last 30 years.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty Street, Meadville, PA 16335.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.