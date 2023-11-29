Opiod Settlement Money Targeted for Clarion County EMS Assistance, Reentry, and Children

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – While the final amount keeps changing, about $1.07 billion will be paid out to Pennsylvania over 18 years from national lawsuit settlements related to the opioid and addiction crisis.

(Pictured above: Kami Anderson, Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Executive Director.)

On Tuesday morning, Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley approved an agreement for the Opioid Settlement Fund Act between the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) and Clarion County.

“We’re not sure exactly how much money we’ll be getting over the long run because there are constantly new settlements and settlement amounts through the lawsuits coming out through the years,” explained Commission Executive Director Kami Anderson.

“Clarion County was supposed to receive $65,725.00, but so far in Year One, it’s moved up to $135,171.00,” added Brosius, who is a member of the commission board.

Neil Mara, Deputy Chief Attorney General of the particular litigation at the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, said money from the newest settlements could be distributed as early as next year.

Anderson presented some background on the funding and suggested ideas for using the money to help with the impact of opioid use in Clarion County, including a partnership with EMS and ambulance units.

Anderson emphasized, however, that the Clarion County Commissioner must approve how the funds are spent.

“The $135,171.00 is for your first year. Many of the settlements were front-loaded, meaning many had to pay upfront more than they had to pay over the 18 years. So, Clarion was guaranteed a million dollars in the settlement because it’s one of the most minor counties. So, over 18 years, you’re supposed to get at least a million dollars, but it is front-loaded, so years like one, two, and three will be higher, and it goes down every year until the 18th year. We’re not sure exactly how much money Clarion gets each year until all these settlements have been resolved.”

Ambulance Service, EMS Help

Anderson said she had talked with the commissioners about providing funding for ambulance companies and EMS agencies that go out on an overdose call or an accident related to a substance use disorder.

Overdose patients can refuse treatment, but the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission wants to encourage more people to seek treatment in these cases.

AICDAC’s priority is to give EMS Leave-Behind Kits containing Narcan and provide instructions on how to use the kits.

“There is also information on who to contact if they want to go to treatment, the process, and treatment centers. That will be in a little box we have developed, and EMS must hand it to someone. We want to pay them an additional fee.”

AICDAC has a 24-hour hotline line that’s operated by their staff.

“If the person working on the patient can get the patient well enough, they can get on the 24-hour warm line and put the patient on the phone with one of our staff or a family member with one of our staff. What we do is, first of all, try to encourage them to go to the hospital, where they’ll get further testing and treatment if needed.”

Anderson added that one of the commission staff members would meet them at the hospital and help them get into treatment. Or, if it’s after hours, they will also work with the hospital staff who have a procedure and offer them treatment, known as the Addiction Recovery Mobile Outreach Team program in Armstrong, Indiana County, and Clarion (or A-R-M-O-T).

If someone agrees to see a staff member in the emergency room and have an assessment, 93 percent will go to treatment after discharge.

“The key is getting them to the hospital, meeting with one of the staff, and getting them into treatment to improve. First, we want to pay the ambulance companies a fee to give the leave-behind information to them and tell them a little about it,” said Anderson.

“There would also be a second fee that’s a little bit higher if they can get the person on the phone with our staff.”

Prison Position for Reentry

For the second program under the opiate money, we talked to the Criminal Justice Advisory Board about a reentry position at the jail. That would be one of our staff members who would be able to provide recovery support services inside the Clarion Jail.

Then, reentry assistance would be available with the inmates for getting out of jail so that CRS can build a relationship with that person while they’re in prison and help them with housing when they get out. Transportation, possibly a job, if they’re on medication, connecting with the doctor so they have follow-up appointments to continue all their health needs. And, of course, continuation of treatment.

We pay for treatment in the jail now, so when they get out, we would like them to continue that treatment. So that would all be set up for them, help them with their legal situation. An inmate would do anything when released for a successful transition back into society and not fall back into their old practices. So we’re hoping that that would help.

Student Assistance Program Liaison

We want to use this money for the student assistance program liaison at work in all the Clarion County schools.

We have one right now, and we’re paying it out of a temporary prevention fund that we get, but that will end either this year or next year. And we would like that position to be picked up by the opiate monies. That person attends all the student assistance programs in all the schools. They also set up groups for the kids in the schools who might be using drugs, children who are at risk, or maybe their parents are using and need some support at school.

They teach them some basic life skills, things like that. The kids will need different groups to avoid falling into a path of use.

