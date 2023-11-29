Perry Glenn, 86, of Sigel, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois.

Perry was born on November 24, 1936, to the late Harry Hamilton and Anna Geneva (Lindemuth) Glenn in Brookville.

He graduated from Clarion Limestone School District.

Perry married the love of his life, Bonnie Louise Stitzinger on July 19, 1958, in Tionesta; Bonnie survives him.

Perry worked for GE Transportation in Erie and Stahlman Coal Company.

Perry and Bonnie then were self employed running three businesses; Glenn Coal Company, H & P Services, and gas and oil wells.

He was a board member for the Mt. Tabor Cemetery and DuBois Bowling Association. Perry was very involved in bowling leagues around the area and also spent time as a youth bowling coach.

When he wasn’t bowling, Perry enjoyed hunting and fishing along with going to yard sales and auctions.

In addition to his wife, Perry is survived by two children; Penny Annette (Jim) Hedgecock; Greg Scott (Cindy) Glenn; two sisters; Connie (Robert) Ishman; Loretta Milam; four grandchildren; Cherry Jordan; Angela Knisley; Channing Glenn; and Jessica Hedgecock. Perry is also survived by ten great-grandchildren; Elizabeth Jordan; Alex Glenn; Tyler Glenn; Zackery Glenn; Sierra Popson; Amberlyn Marquis; Hannah Marquis; Caleb Becker; William Becker; and Elizabeth Becker.

In addition to his parents, Perry is preceded in passing by two brothers; Harry Glenn Jr.; Jackie Glenn; one sister; Bonnie Hughes; and one grandson; Chad McElhinny.

All services will be held privately to the family and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 97, Sigel, PA 15860, Brookville Youth Bowling in care of Second Strike Lanes, 5325 US-322, Brookville, PA 15825, and American Cancer Society, www.donate.cancer.org.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

