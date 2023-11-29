Police: Local Man Runs Red Light, Crashes into Pickup on 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released information regarding a two-vehicle crash involving a local man in Venango County.

According to a release issued by PSP Franklin on Wednesday, November 29, the crash happened at the intersection of State Route 257 and U.S. Route 322, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, at 7:22 a.m. on Monday, November 20.

Police say 49-year-old Michael H. Stephens, of Tionesta, was traveling west on Route 257 in a 2023 Subaru XV Crosstrek when he drove through a red light at the intersection.

Stephens’ vehicle then collided with a 2023 Ford F250 Supercab operated by 36-year-old Clifford L. Saltzgiver, of Polk, which was traveling west on Route 322.

Both vehicles came to rest in the middle of the intersection, and they each sustained minor damages.

Stephens and Saltzgiver were using a seat belt and were not injured.

