Police: Local Man Stalks Woman, Leaves Her Erotic Handwritten Notes

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for allegedly stalking a woman in Clarion Borough and leaving her erotic handwritten notes.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 51-year-old Todd Ryan Clinger, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on November 22.

According to a criminal complaint, Detective Roger E. Wright, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, was dispatched to a business on Main Street in Clarion Borough around 8:41 a.m. on Monday, November 20, for an incident of stalking.

Detective Wright arrived on the scene and spoke with the owner of the business who advised that she caught Todd Ryan Clinger leaving a handwritten note in the mailbox of her business, the complaint states.

The complaint indicates she provided police with the note and it reads: “WILD WILD WEST ROUTINE FOR THE WIN” “(R2D2)” “TODD C.”

The victim followed Clinger down the sidewalk and confronted him before he entered a side street. She relayed she felt safe doing this because there were other people around, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Clinger told the victim that he “thinks she’s awesome.” The victim then confronted Clinger about a CD that he had left in her mailbox a few days prior, on November 17, that was found by her cleaning person. The CD had a handwritten message on it, “I WAS (expletive) IN (expletive) IN #4” with a star drawn on the CD and “MOTLEY CRUE SAMPLER (AKA) R2D2 TODD CLINGER” also written on it.

Clinger told the victim he left the CD “because she is awesome.” The victim then told Clinger to stay away from her property, the complaint indicates.

The victim then found Clinger sitting on her property out back and confronted him again. Clinger left at this time, the complaint notes.

Police were provided with the note and a photograph of the CD as the victim advised she discarded the CD, the complaint states.

The victim expressed her fear of Clinger due to people entering and leaving the business while it’s dark outside, the complaint indicates.

Detective Wright searched the area for Clinger and found him at his residence on Fraternity Drive. Detective Wright confronted Clinger about the CD and the note that he left in the victim’s mailbox on two separate occasions. He advised Clinger he was not permitted to return to the property owned by the victim and that he would be filing charges. Clinger stated he understood and Detective Wright cleared the scene, according to the complaint.

The following charges were filed against Clinger on November 22, 2023:

Stalking – Repeatedly Communication To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To Actor, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

Harassment – Communicating Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

Disorderly Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday, November 29, at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.