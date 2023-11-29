 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area

Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Southwest wind around 7 mph.

Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night
A chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. South wind 5 to 7 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday
Showers. High near 43. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday
A chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday
A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday
A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather Forecast
