Dancer’s Studio Students Participate in Dance Masters of PA Title Competition

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A-Jo Gallagher, owner of Dancer’s Studio in Clarion, recently traveled to Monroeville with six of her students to participate in the Dance Masters of PA Title Competition.

In the Petite Division (ages 7-9), two students competed, Anistyn Gallagher and Addyson Space. In the Junior Division (ages 10-12), A-Jo had two students compete Alyssa Ly Ta and Tori Horner. In the Teen Division (ages 13-15), two students competed, Rylee Lindenpitz and Falyn Smith.

The students started learning choreography in late July and August, participated in mock interviews, and took several private lessons. A-Jo would like to thank her staff for helping prepare them for auditions, as well as Alex Hollingsworth, Zachary Covington, and Shannon Barrios for helping to prepare them for their interviews. These dancers’ solos were choreographed by Mark Orsborn, Shannon Peterson, Hannah Burkholder, Ashley Barron, Abbey Barron, and A-Jo Gallagher.

The competition consisted of an interview, an opening number, auditions in ballet, tap, jazz, modern and acrobatics, and the dance talent portion.

A-Jo added, “All the scores showed that Dancer’s Studio is right up where they want to be with technique and performance.”

Some of the highlights of the weekend were Anistyn Gallagher being crowned Petite Miss Dance of PA, and receiving the Interview Award, Ballet Award, Tap Award, and Jazz Award. Addyson Space received 2nd Runner Up for Petite Miss Dance of PA. In the Junior Division, Alyssa Ly Ta received the Tap Award. Rylee Lindenpitz received Second Runner-Up in the Teen Division, the Interview Award, and the Tap Award.

“Each one of the dancers had several strengths to be very proud of. Several of these students have done this competition last year and their scores and performance have improved greatly,” A-Jo said.

A-Jo explained that she likes to give her students the opportunity to participate in this competition to help build confidence, communication skills, handling stress, pressure, disappointment, and accomplishments, good sportsmanship, and expand their dance education.

