Penn State DuBois Honors Students Recognized During Second Annual Banquet
DUBOIS, Pa. — Penn State DuBois honors students and honors scholars recently gathered with friends, family, faculty, and staff at the Hiller Student Union to celebrate their outstanding academic achievements.
(Pictured above: Penn State DuBois honors program students, honors scholars, faculty, and staff at the annual Penn State DuBois honors banquet Credit: Penn State)
Melissa Duttry, director of enrollment services provided a welcome, noting how attending this event is one of the highlights of her year.
“This is one of the most fulfilling parts of my job, to see the students we recruited start the process, come to campus, and then grow and thrive in the honors programs. We are so proud of them,” Duttry said.
The mission of the honors program is to promote achieving academic excellence with integrity, building a global perspective, and creating opportunities for leadership and civic engagement.
Students with a GPA (grade point average) of 3.4 or higher are invited to apply to be honors students. Students are required to maintain at least a 3.4 GPA, attend honors events, and take at least one honors course per academic year. The honors students are also given the opportunity to experience international travel and learn about another culture.
The honors scholar program was established in 2019 to create additional opportunities for students who exhibit academic excellence and the desire to have an impact on their local, regional, and global communities. In addition to the honors program requirements, these students are required to take at least two honors courses per academic year and participate in at least one international trip during their tenure at Penn State DuBois.
Jungwoo Ryoo, chancellor and chief academic officer said, “The honors programs perfectly align with what President [Neeli] Bendapudi emphasizes through her ABCs; A – Academic Preparedness, each of our honors students excels in their areas of study; B – Belonging, these students belong to a prestigious group who believe in doing their best every day; and C – Cost, as our honors scholars have earned academic scholarships to help decrease their cost to attend.”
Each honors scholar applied during their senior year in high school, underwent an interview process, and was invited to join a cohort of like-minded students. In addition to the honors program requirements, scholars also participate in international travel, and undergraduate research and are actively involved in clubs, often in leadership roles.
“I got to meet a lot of interesting people, especially when we went on the trip to Hawaii. I gained a lot of opportunities as an honors scholar, which encouraged me to gain more experience in my classes and do more than I would have without the program. It really allowed me to push myself,” said Maynard Weidman, 4th-year honors scholar and information technology major.
Just as the educational and cultural trip to Hawaii has been a highlight for Weidman, Marissa Matangelo spoke to the audience about the 2023 honors trip to Switzerland. She shared her enjoyment in trying many new foods and even created a vlog upon returning of making cordon bleu, ratatouille, crepes, and fondue.
“From running down 500 steps to explore an ice cave to trying my first macaroon in Paris, I am truly appreciative of the amazing people I got to attend this trip with,” stated Matangelo.
A major component of being an honors scholar is conducting undergraduate research. Emma Suplizio shared her progress researching the effects of clothing-size inconsistency experienced in adolescence on disorder eating trends amongst female college students. Suplizio has also been awarded an Erikson Discover Grant from Penn State enabling her to be able to devote more time to her research. She is working with her faculty advisor, Sarah Pierotti, to analyze the data and plans to present her findings at various conferences in the spring semester.
Suplizio stated, “With Penn State being known as one of the research leaders of the country, it is not hard to find the motivation to conduct your own study.”
Faculty and staff were also recognized for their involvement in establishing, planning, and executing these highly sought programs. The programs are co-chaired by Evelyn Nyadwera, associate professor of business, and Emily Thomas, associate teaching professor of wildlife technology. The honors program committee members include LuAnn Delbrugge, Melissa Duttry, Holli Lashinsky, Douglass Miller, Evelyn Nyadwera, Emily Thomas, Holly Tkacik, and Anthony Vallone.
Faculty contributing to the development of the honors scholar and honors programs by offering honors courses include Jackie Atkins, Brandi Billotte, Jessica Clontz, Amila Madiligama, Douglass Miller, Evelyn Nyadwera, Byron Parizek, Heather Parizek, Sarah Pierotti, Selena Price, Keely Roen, Heidi Shindledecker, Diane Spradling and Holly Tkackik.
Staff contributing to the honors scholar and honors program student recruitment and retention include Melissa Duttry, Holli Lashinsky, Jessica Mondi, and Laura Pentz.
We congratulate the following students on their positive contributions to the campus through their involvement in clubs, student government, Lion Ambassadors, peer educators, and other leadership activities and trainings:
Isaac Anthony, 1st year Honors Program
Elizabeth Bruner, 1st year Honors Program
Chase Brush, 1st year Honors Scholar
Connor Carnahan, 1st year Honors Program
Braylen Corter, 1st year Honors Program
Johannah Crandall, 1st year Honors Program
Remington Crawford, 1st year Honors Scholar
Jenna D’Amore, 1st year Honors Program
Madee Finalle, 2nd year Honors Program
Andrew Getch, 1st year Honors Program
Noah Gibble, 1st year Honors Program
Terra Haines, 1st year Honors Program
Zayne Knight, 1st year Honors Program
Carter Kiskio, 1st year Honors Program
Allison, Lininger, 1st year Honors Scholar
Elizabeth Long, 1st year Honors Program
Kolton Lyons, 2nd year Honors Scholar
Marissa Matangeo, 2nd year Honors Program
Rorrie Maynard, 1st year Honors Program
Tristan Parker, 2nd year Honors Program
Julia Pruett, 1st year Honors Program
Hunter Raffeinner, 1st year Honors Scholar
Tayler Rafferty, 1st year Honors Program
Adam Rea, 1st year Honors Program
Madison Rhine, 2nd year Honors Program
Savannah Ross, 1st year Honors Scholar
Angie Sandy, 1st year Honors Program
Isabella Scarfino, 1st year Honors Program
Jake Sikora, 1st year Honors Scholar
Hope Spuck, 1st year Honors Program
Emma Suplizio, 2nd year Honors Scholar
Joshua Tyger, 1st year Honors Scholar
Caitlyn Watson, 1st year Honors Program
Maynard Weidman, 4th year Honors Scholar
Riley West, 3rd year Honors Program
Ella Wilson, 1st year Honors Program
Jeremy Wolfgang, 1st year Honors Program
The honors scholar application for incoming students for fall 2024 is currently open and will be available until Dec. 31. Students interested in learning more and applying to become honors scholars may visit the Honors Program website.
