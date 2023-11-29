SPONSORED: The Giving Eyes Contest Deadline Is Approaching
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The Laurel Eye Clinic is giving the gift “of sight” to two lucky individuals this Holiday season, and there is still time to enter to win!.
See your dreams come true this year with Laurel Eye Clinic’s Annual Giving Eyes contest!
To enter, please submit a story about how you or a loved one could benefit from Lasik vision correction surgery.
The contest is open now through November 30, 2023.
Laurel Eye Clinic: A Better Vision for You
The Giving Eyes program has no cash value and is non-transferable. If you are selected as a winner, your story and/or photos and videos will be used for marketing and advertising purposes. The Giving Eye program is contingent upon a refractive pre-operative exam to determine your candidacy for Lasik surgery.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.