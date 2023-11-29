 

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Disorderly Conduct, Criminal Mischief, and Harassment Incidents

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

A Plan to Stop Diverting Road Dollars to Pa. State Police Could be a Final Piece of This Year’s BudgetCLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Disorderly Conduct in Farmington Township

On November 22, 2023, around 11:15 a.m., Trooper Zepeda, of PSP Marienville, was requested to investigate an incident involving disorderly conduct at a location on State Route 36, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Criminal Mischief in Hickory Township

On November 12, 2023, around 7:05 p.m., Trooper Davenport, of PSP Marienville, investigated an incident of criminal mischief at a location on 2nd Avenue, in Tionesta, Hickory Township, Forest County.

The investigation is ongoing.

The victim is a 51-year-old Tionesta woman.

The above reports were released by PSP Marienville on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Harassment in St. Petersburg

Trooper Rapp, of PSP Clarion, investigated an incident of harassment at a location on East Main Street, in St. Petersburg Borough, Clarion County, on November 11, 2023, around 12:00 a.m.

The victim is a 17-year-old male from St. Petersburg.

The above report was released by PSP Clarion on Monday, November 27, 2023.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

