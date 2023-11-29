Thousands Stolen in Clarion County Skills Machine Theft Spree

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania State Police Troop C – Clarion is investigating multiple thefts from Skills machines in Knox, Rimersburg and Shippenville.

In each incident an unknown male actor used force to pry open skills and payout machines to get to the money box, according to CrimeWatch.

Once inside, the actor has removed all the cash and flees the scene. Each theft has resulted in thousands of dollars of damage to the machines and an undisclosed amount of cash has been stolen. These thefts are occurring at businesses that are open 24 hours and are occurring at early morning hours.

Anyone with information is urged to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a CASH REWARD for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.

