Woman Takes Police on High-Speed Chase Through Mercer, Butler, and Allegheny Counties

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeMERCER COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Authorities say a 32-year-old woman led police on a high-speed vehicle pursuit before she was apprehended in Mercer County.

According to a report released on Tuesday, November 28, a PSP Mercer Trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a Hyundai Santa Fe around 5:25 p.m. on Thursday, November 23, for a traffic violation on Interstate 79 southbound at milepost 118 in Mercer County.

Police say the driver—identified as 32-year-old Britney L. Goodwine, of Pittsburgh, failed to stop for the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and sirens and continued to travel southbound on Interstate 79 at a high rate of speed for approximately 45 miles.

State Police in Butler were immediately contacted to assist and successfully deployed Stop Sticks just south of Exit 99.

Goodwine continued southbound on rims at a high rate of speed and eventually exited Interstate 79 at the Wexford Exit 73, where the vehicle was disabled.

Goodwine was then taken into custody and transported to Mercer County Jail.

According to police, this chase spanned across Mercer, Butler, and Allegheny Counties.

According to court documents, Goodwine was arraigned on the following criminal charges at 9:00 a.m. on November 24:

  • DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor
  • Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (three counts)
  • Int Poss Contr Subst By Per Not Reg, Felony
  • Marijuana-Small Amt Personal Use, Misdemeanor
  • Use/Poss Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (four counts)
  • Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3
  • Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2
  • No Rear Lights, Summary
  • Reckless Driving, Summary
  • Careless Driving, Summary
  • Driving at Safe Speed, Summary
  • Exceed 65 OR 70 MPH For All Vehicles By 60 MPH, Summary
  • Driv While Oper Priv Susp Or Revoked, Summary
  • Driving W/O A License, Summary
  • Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary
  • Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary
  • Failure To Stop At Red Signal, Summary
  • Turning Movements And Required Signals, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Mercer County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on December 7, with District Judge Daniel W. Davis presiding.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

