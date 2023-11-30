7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, November 30, 2023 @ 12:11 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind 8 to 16 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Southwest wind 8 to 15 mph.
Friday
Rain, mainly after 9am. High near 45. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday Night
Rain. Low around 39. South wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday
A chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night
Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday
A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday Night
A chance of rain and snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Tuesday
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.