Cassidy Snider Named Atlantic Region Player of the Year; London Fuller All-Region Selection

CLARION, Pa. — For the second straight year, Golden Eagle volleyball boasts the consensus Atlantic Region Player of the Year, with Cassidy Snider earning the award from both the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) and the Division 2 Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA).

(Pictured above: Cassidy Snider, left, and London Fuller.)

Both bodies announced their all-region teams on Wednesday afternoon, with the Golden Eagles’ setter London Fuller also earning First Team All-Region honors from the AVCA and Second Team All-Region honors from the D2CCA.

Snider will now proceed to the All-American ballot for both the AVCA and the D2CCA. Fuller, a Third Team AVCA All-American last year, is a candidate on the AVCA ballot.

Snider–now a three-time AVCA and D2CCA All-Region selection in as many years–is in the midst of a historic season for the Golden Eagles.

The 2023 PSAC West Athlete of the Year enters the national tournament leading the Atlantic Region and ranking sixth nationally in kills per set (4.68), and her average of 5.23 points per set ranks fifth in NCAA Division II.

A two-time AVCA All-American Honorable Mention, Snider has totaled 534 kills this season, a mark that ranks fourth in the nation and is the most for a Golden Eagle player since Melanie Bull’s program record 584 kills in 2003.

Snider represents the second straight Golden Eagle to earn both the D2CCA and AVCA Atlantic Region Player of the Year honors, with Fuller winning the award just a season ago.

The senior setter ranks second in the Atlantic Region and 10th in the nation in assists with an average of 11.02 per set, and the Golden Eagles are tied for second in the region with an average of 13.58 kills per set.

Last year, she became the first player in Clarion history to earn full AVCA All-America honors when she was named to the Third Team, and in 2022 Fuller was also voted the PSAC West Athlete of the Year.

Clarion’s season will continue on Thursday, November 30, when they compete in the opening round of the NCAA Atlantic Regional.

The third-seeded Golden Eagles take on sixth-seeded West Virginia State at Gannon’s Hammermill Center.

