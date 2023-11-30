Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Creamy Paprika Pork

This dish looks beautiful on the plate!

Ingredients

1 pork tenderloin (1 pound), cut into 1-inch cubes

1 teaspoon all-purpose flour



4 teaspoons paprika3/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1 tablespoon butter3/4 cup heavy whipping creamHot cooked egg noodles or riceMinced fresh parsley, optional

Directions

1. Toss pork with flour and seasonings. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium heat; saute pork until lightly browned, 4-5 minutes.

2. Add cream; bring to a boil, stirring to loosen browned bits from the pan. Cook, uncovered, until cream is slightly thickened, 5-7 minutes.

3. Serve with noodles. If desired, sprinkle with parsley.

