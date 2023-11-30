Dorothy J. Brown, of Franklin, passed away at the age of 99 in her home on November 28, 2023, with her daughter at her side.

Born in Raymilton on November 4, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Clarence W. and Helen B. (Martin) Kelly.

She was the last surviving member of her family.

She was a graduate of Franklin High School.

Dorothy married the love of her life, Robert “Ted” Brown, on February 9, 1945. They had been married for 75 years. He preceded her in death in 2020.

She was a faithful member of the Franklin First United Methodist Church and enjoyed watching Nascar, going to auctions, and watching Pirates baseball.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Darlene Sue Soboleski of Houston, Tx; her daughter-in-law, Carol Brown of Franklin; her grandchildren Wade Brown and his wife of Cooperstown, Stefanie Ernsbarger and her husband of Houston, Tx and Mallorie Young and her husband of Denver, CO; her great -grandchildren Trevor and Kaeden Ernsbarger both of Houston, TX and Alexa and Alaina Brown both of Cooperstown; and her 2 great-great grandaughters.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her son Randy E. Brown and her brothers Russell “Paul” and Donald C. Kelly; her sisters, Lois Baker and Connie Roydes; and her son-in-law, Bruno Soboleski.

Funeral services for Dorothy will be held at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA on Friday, December 1, at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Connie Hoeke, pastor of the Franklin First United Methodist Church, officiating.

Dorothy will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Stoneboro.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy’s memory to the Arthritis Foundation at www.arthritis.org and/or, the Houston Police Department at www.assisttheofficer.com.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Dorothy’s book of memories online at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.