Driver Injured After Vehicle Rolls Over Multiple Times on I-80

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 70-year-old man was injured after his vehicle flipped over multiple times in Richland Township on Tuesday evening.

According to State Police in Clarion, the crash occurred around 4:58 p.m. on Tuesday, November 28, on Interstate 80 west in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2020 Subaru Forester driven by 70-year-old Tetsuo Osada, of Columbus, OH, was traveling in the left lane when the vehicle started to exit the travel lane and enter the left berm.

Osada lost control of his vehicle and drove north across both lanes before striking an embankment.

After impact with the embankment, Osada’s vehicle rolled over multiple times before coming to final rest on the right shoulder of the roadway.

Osada reported minor injuries; however, he refused treatment.

He was using a seat belt.

According to police, Osada was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service, Emlenton Fire Department, and Hovis Truck Service.

