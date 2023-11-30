FAMILIAR SPOT: Redbank Valley Back in PIAA Class A Semifinals Against Dangerous Foe

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) — For the second time in three seasons, the Redbank Valley football team finds itself playing in the PIAA Class A semifinals.

Two years ago, the Bulldogs stunned Bishop Canevin, 23-14, to advance to the state title game.

This time around, Redbank will face off against another District 7 power when they battle undefeated Fort Cherry at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Farrell High School.

(Redbank Valley coach Blane Gold talks to his team after the win over Cambridge Springs)

“They are a sound team, a young team as well,” said Redbank Valley coach Blane Gold of the Rangers. “They have a lot of sophomore and juniors across the board.”

One of those sophomores is quarterback Matt Sieg, who has completed 63-of-110 passes for 1,338 yards and 18 touchdowns and has added 1,785 yards and 33 TDs on the ground.

Sieg is a hot commodity in recruiting circles already. Several top Division I programs across the nation are clamoring for him.

“Basically I’ve been telling he team that tackling this kid is going to be a combination of tackling (Port Allegany standout running back) Aiden Bliss and catching (Redbank speedster wide receiver) Ashton Kahle. He’s extremely fast and he’s also extremely strong. He has a really strong base and when you put those two things together, that’s the challenge we have in front of us.”



Redbank Valley, Keystone, and Union/A-C Valley sports coverage on Explore and D9Sports.com is brought to you by Heeter Lumber.

Gold acknowledges the talent of Sieg, but also pointed out that there is a lot around him, starting up front.

“I think one thing that maybe goes unheralded that does for most football teams in single-A is they’ve got a very good offensive line,” Gold said. “When you look at them on tape, it can be a little deceiving because they have a lot of 5-10, 5-11 bodies, but they are tough, physical football players. We always make the circuit in the summertime going to different lineman challenges and were winning those competitions.”

That line has allowed Fort Cherry (14-0) to pile up 3,672 yards rushing this season.

Senior Ethan Faletto has also rushed for 1,015 yards on just 113 carries and has scored 16 touchdowns.

“They have 3,000 yards rushing between two guys,” Gold said. “That doesn’t happen without a really solid offensive line.”

Redbank Valley (12-1) has put up its own impressive numbers this season.

Sophomore quarterback Braylon Wagner has thrown for 2,744 yards and 43 touchdowns this season as the Bulldogs have 3,213 through the air as a team.

That has produced two 1,000-yard receivers — Kahle (1,211 on 58 receptions and 15 TDs) and Mason Clouse (1,069 yards on 57 catches and 18 touchdowns). They are also the first two to reach that milestone in school history.

Drew Byers is also closing in on 1,000 yards rushing with 932 on 159 attempts and 12 scores.

Redbank is also going to lean on its experience in a big game like this.

Fort Cherry won its first ever WPIAL championship by beating South Side, 42-28, last Friday.

“We know we have a group of seniors who have been here before, so that is something that we talked about,” Gold said. “We’re going to game plan for things specifically, and (Sieg) is going to make some runs and they’re gonna put some points on the board, but at the same time we have guys who were there in 2021 and who have been here before and know what to expect. They know what kind of challenge it takes to get to the state championship game.”



