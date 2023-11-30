Featured Local Job: Special Education Teachers

Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 has several openings for Special Education Teachers.

Full-time (185 days) professional collective bargaining unit positions with salary and benefits per the collective bargaining agreement.

Minimum starting salary $54,524 with consideration for experience and/or advanced degree to increase salary offer.

Top salary possible of $88,317. Requires valid certification/licensure in PA for Special Education Teacher.

Interested candidates should visit Riverview Intermediate Unit Employment page: https://www.riu6.org/domain/70 for more information and access to the application forms.

