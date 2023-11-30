Get Photo With Santa, Attend Free Movie as Part of Winter Wonderland at Clarion Mall on December 5

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Coalition for Suicide Prevention is sponsoring a Winter Wonderland Resource Fair on December 5 at the Clarion Mall.

The event is set for 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5, at the Clarion Mall on State Route 68, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

The purpose of this event is to learn about resources available in your community.

The first 50 families in attendance will receive a complimentary photo with Santa!

The first 100 guests will be able to attend a family-friendly movie, which will start at 6:00 p.m.

Those in attendance are asked to check in across from Dunham’s Sports located at 22631 Route 68.

Refreshments, games, raffles, and other fun activities will also be included.

This free event is in partnership with Clarion Psychiatric Center, Family Psychological Associates, Alliance for Nonprofit Resources, and the Clarion Mall.

