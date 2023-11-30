Kay Kelly Guyton, 67, of North Myrtle Beach, SC, formerly of Oil City, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer Sunday, November 26, 2023, at her home surrounded by family.

She was born to Kenneth and Norma Billman Kelly on May 23, 1956, in Oil City.

After graduating from Cranberry High School in 1974, she attended the University of Pittsburgh, class of 1978, and earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Geography.

On May 27, 1978, she married TJ Guyton. Together, they had three children: Drew, Kelly, and Jill.

Kay loved the beach and looking for the perfect seashell, reading books, gardening, and playing cards and board games.

She loved spending time with family and friends and found the most joy in making magical memories and traditions at every holiday, and being with her four grandchildren, Asher, Everly, Kura, and Lena.

In service, Kay was an active youth advisor at her church and in school PTAs.

She followed the University of Pittsburgh sports teams, and was thrilled when the school joined the ACC.

Along with her parents, Kay is preceded in death by her son, Drew Guyton.

Kay is survived by her husband, TJ, daughters Kelly Hubbell (husband Michael, of Apex, NC,) and Jill Nee (husband Shawn, of Apex, NC,) and her grandchildren. She is further survived by her three brothers, Jeff Kelly (Megan), of York, PA, Scott Kelly (Kathy), of Wexford, and Tim Kelly (Shanda), of Oil City; brother-in-law, David Guyton (Barb), of North Myrtle Beach, SC, and sisters-in-law Joela Martin, of Erie, PA, Sherry Thomas of Oil City, Pamela Fogg (Alan), of Las Vegas, NV, and Christine Shattenberg (Bob), of Oil City; along with several nieces and nephews.

The Apex Funeral Home is handling arrangements. The Interment will be at Wake Memorial Park, Cary, NC.

A memorial service will be held at the Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 1.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Kay’s honor to the Lung Cancer Initiative at https://lungcancerinitiative.org/donate/ and Hopeline NC https://pages.donately.com/hopeline/form/frm_cc5154fc81bb.

Online condolences can be shared at www.apexfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.