Local Teen’s Vehicle Struck by Pickup After Crashing Into Embankment, Rolling Over on Route 66

Thursday, November 30, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policePORTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a two-vehicle collision took place on Tuesday morning on Route 66 in Porter Township moments after one of the involved pickup trucks crashed into an embankment and rolled over.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the crash happened at 5:56 a.m. on Tuesday, November 28, on State Route 66 in Porter Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 17-year-old male, of Fairmount City, lost control of his 2009 Ford Ranger while negotiating a left curve in the roadway.

The pickup then struck an embankment on the right side of the road before rolling over and spinning clockwise into the roadway.

As the pickup was coming to rest, it was struck in the rear end by a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 45-year-old Jason M. Wolfgong, of Cranberry.

The juvenile operator and his passenger—18-year-old Grace A. Shick, of Clarion—were not injured.

Wolfgong was also not injured.

All occupants were using a seat belt.

According to police, the driver of the Ford was charged with a traffic violation.


