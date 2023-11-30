Madeleine H. Silvis, 90, of Oil City, passed away Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at Iroquois Skilled Nursing Center in Syracuse, NY, after a period of declining health.

Born November 16, 1933, in Laon, France, she was the daughter of the late André René Thomé and Hortense Ernestine Tailleur Thomé.

Madeleine was married on December 31, 1965, in France to Edward L. Silvis Jr. and he preceded her in death on August 29, 2018.

Madeleine had worked at Dehn Optical or many years.

She was of the Catholic Faith.

Madeleine enjoyed gardening and watching the birds at her bird feeder while drinking a cup of coffee. She also enjoyed spending time her family, friends, and beloved cat.

She enjoyed the music of Elvis Presley and Edith Piaf.

She is survived by her son Philippe Silvis & his wife Helen of Manlius, NY, and three grandchildren, Corrina and Jocelyn Silvis, and Daniele Lewis, and her sisters Christiane and Jacqueline.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a daughter Linda Silvis.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, René Thomé.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Reinsel Funeral Home with Fr. John Miller presiding.

Interment will follow in Craig Hill Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

