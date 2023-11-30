Pine Springs Pottery’s Marie Lewis Presents to Clarion Rotary
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Marie Lewis, owner and operator of Pine Springs Pottery, presented to Clarion Rotary at the Clarion YMCA on Monday.
With several pieces on display that were in various parts of production from a dried clay pot, the bisque-fired pot, the glazed pot, and the final product, she was able to describe every stage of the process.
She also presented a video while presenting, which depicts her starting with the raw clay to the finished product.
Her unique stoneware, which is safe to use in the dishwasher, microwave, and oven, can be purchased at her store located at 1650 Stony Road, in New Bethlehem, Pa., or in town this weekend at the Clarion Pop-Up Shops on Friday, December 1, and Saturday, December 2.
For more information about Pine Springs Pottery, please visit www.pinespringspottery.com.
Rotary International unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.2 million people of action from more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.
For information on our local Rotary Club, visit https://clarionrotary.com/.
