Rosella M. Aites, 68, of Oil City, passed away November 25, 2023.

Born August 29, 1955, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late Edward E. and Annetta Jean Delp McCurry

She attended Oil City Schools.

A homemaker, she enjoyed crocheting, crafts, and her dog Sammy.

She is survived by two sons, Fred Tenorio and Tim Tenorio, both of Morgantown, WV, four grandchildren, Noah Ray Tenorio, Brianna Rose Tenorio, Braiden Rutan, Grayson Rutan, and the following brothers and sisters, Sandra Glass of Oil City, Jerry Delp and his wife Darlyne of Leland, NC, Wanda Shields and her husband Dennis of Clarion, Connie Alex and her husband Henry of Aynor, SC, Tina Gahring of Oil City, Jenny Harbaugh and her husband Jeff of Lake City, as well as a special friend, Terry Campbell of Oil City.

She was preceded in death by a brother Timothy Gammello

There will be no viewing or visitation.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

