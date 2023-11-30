Shirley Lorraine Wheeling, 88, a resident of Franklin, died peacefully at 5:52 a.m. on Friday, November 24, 2023, in the Assisted Living Wing of The Caring Place in Franklin.

She was born September 25, 1935, in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late Jack and Edith Phelps English.

Shirley was a 1953 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

She was married July 16, 1954 to William G. “Bill” Wheeling, who sadly preceded her in death on August 11, 2013.

She began work as a teller at the former Exchange Bank & Trust Company in Franklin; and had worked at the former Weston’s department store. She subsequently had worked as a secretary in the Venango County Office of the Prothonotary; before working as a secretary in the Venango County Public Defender’s Office, from where she retired in 1993.

Shirley was an active and faithful member of the Worden Chapel United Methodist Church, where she had also formerly assisted with the Vacation Bible School and was a longtime member of the Ladies Aid Group of the United Methodist Church.

She also looked forward to helping with the church’s AppleFest booth in Franklin in the past.

She was a longtime member of the Bethel Homemakers, where, throughout the years, she had designed and hand stitched many, many quilts for family and friends.

She also had attended a number of county fairs throughout the region through the years, winning many a blue ribbon for her quilts.

Shirley’s love of quilting was only perhaps topped by the enjoyment she found in collecting Precious Moments figurines. She especially enjoyed a family vacation to Branson, MO, with the pinnacle being a side trip to Carthage, MO, to visit illustrator Samuel J. Butcher’s Museum, along with a visit she made to the Precious Moments Chapel.

She was a member of the former Franklin Ladies Society; and had also enjoyed playing for a number of years in a ladies card club.

Shirley, along with her late husband, Bill, served as ushers for many years at The Daytona 500. She was very supportive of Bill’s auto racing career that spanned more than six decades.

She had formerly served as Lounge Hostess at Tri-City Speedway. She was a member of the Twin State Auto Racing Club; and the Pittsburgh Circle Track Club.

A fond memory of Shirley’s always was riding for many miles behind her husband on a motorcycle.

Shirley and Bill enjoyed being “snowbirds” in Orange City, FL. She enjoyed flowers and gardening; counted cross stitch; and canning veggies, venison, relishes, and her grandchildren’s favorite: grape juice.

She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her!

She is survived by three children: Greg Wheeling and his wife, Althea; Kathy Dye; and Steve Wheeling and his wife, Dawn all of Franklin; in addition to her grandchildren: Nathan Wheeling and his wife, Sarah of Alexandria, VA; Leslie Wheeling and her husband, Rob Graham of Lansdale; Nikki Risley and her husband, Jay of Deland, FL; Whittni Kramer and her husband, Scott of Franklin; and Leah Wheeling of Gaithersburg, MD; and by great-grandchildren: Altair; Jet; Caprica; Hannah; Althea; Benjamin; Ace; and Robbie.

Also surviving is her sister, Patty Cardy of Franklin; in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sisters: Betty Miller; Freda Mack; Eve McGowan; Margaret Ziegler; Mary Hummel; Donna Dunn; and Gerry English.

Friends may call Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Worden Chapel United Methodist Church, 967 Keely Road, Franklin. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 2 p.m. in the church with Pastor David McVay, officiating.

Private interment will be in Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Worden Chapel United Methodist Church.

Shirley’s family wishes to express their most sincere thanks to all of the staff at the Assisted Living Wing of The Caring Place, along with the caring staff of AseraCare Hospice, for the kind and loving care that their mother received.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

