Slow Down, Increase Following Distance When Driving in Winter Weather

As snowfall is expected across the region, the Pennsylvania State Police would like to remind motorists to be mindful of changing road and weather conditions.

When driving in winter weather, please remember to slow down and increase your following distance behind other vehicles. Remember to also turn on your vehicle’s headlights and hazard warning lights when required.

Troopers also offer these safety tips for driving in winter weather:

Check your vehicle’s tire tread depth, lights, and fluid levels, and keep the gas tank at least half full.

Check your vehicle’s battery and carry extra windshield washer fluid.

Carry an emergency travel safety kit to include: a flashlight, jumper cables, ice scraper, shovel, gloves, hat, blanket, bottled water, first aid supplies, etc.

Be especially cautious when encountering plow trucks and emergency vehicles.

Remove ice and snow from windows, mirrors, and lights.

Additionally, the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code requires motorists to drive with extra caution when encountering hazardous weather or highway conditions.

Title 75, Section 3361, entitled Driving Vehicle at Safe Speed, reads as follows:

“No person shall drive a vehicle at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions and having regard to the actual and potential hazards then existing, nor at a speed greater than will permit the driver to bring his vehicle to a stop within the assured clear distance ahead. Consistent with the foregoing, every person shall drive at a safe and appropriate speed when approaching and crossing an intersection or railroad grade crossing, when approaching and going around a curve, when approaching a hill crest, when traveling upon any narrow or winding roadway and when special hazards exist with respect to pedestrians or other traffic or by reason of weather or highway conditions.”

Motorists found to be in violation of this section can expect enforcement action to be taken, which may include the issuance of a traffic citation.

For up-to-date highway and traffic conditions, visit 511pa.com.

