AICDAC: Safe Disposal of Prescription and Over-the-Counter Medication
CLARION, Pa (EYT) – Too often, unused prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) medications find their way into the wrong hands.
This can be dangerous and often tragic. Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue, leading to potential accidental poisoning, misuse, and overdose. Proper disposal of unused drugs saves lives and protects the environment.
According to the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 8.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that most misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.
So, how do you safely dispose of expired or unwanted medications?
There are 4 permanent prescription take-back boxes located throughout Clarion County for the public. The boxes will provide a unified opportunity for the public to safely dispose of expired, unwanted, or unused pharmaceutical controlled substances and other medications to law enforcement officers for destruction. Controlled, non-controlled, and over-the-counter medications will be accepted in the form of capsules, pills, tablets, liquids, or creams.
Sharps and syringes will not be accepted due to the potential hazard posed by blood-borne pathogens.
Participants are encouraged to remove or scratch out any personal information from bottles or packages that contain pills, capsules, or liquids, and place the bottles or packages into the disposal box. This take-back program is anonymous, and all efforts should be made to protect the anonymity of individuals disposing of medications. No questions or requests for identification will be made by law enforcement personnel present.
Drop-off locations:
Clarion Borough PD
1400 E. Main Street
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-9140
Open 24/7
Knox Borough PD
620 S. Main Street
Knox, PA 16232
814-797-1100
New Bethlehem PD
220 Broad St.
New Bethlehem, PA 16242
814-275-1180
Pennsylvania State Police
209 Commerce Rd.
Clarion, PA 16214
814-226-1710
Open 24/7
Please call Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug & Alcohol Commission at 814-226-6350 for further questions, visit www.aicdac.org, or the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) website, www.deatakeback.com.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.