Local High School Band Series: RVHS Marching Band Believes Music Changes Lives

Thursday, November 30, 2023 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

1648644NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Redbank Valley High School (RVHS) Marching Band director Eli Terwilliger’s central philosophy centers on the idea that “music changes lives.”

“We strive to make every rehearsal and performance the best it can be by marching well and playing well,” Terwilliger told exploreClarion.com. “Even though we are small, we produce a big sound.”

The RVHS marching band is made up of 37 students–30 instrumentalists and seven color guard members, ranging from grades seven to 12.

In the summer, the band works for a week in July and the week before school. During the school year, the band practices every Wednesday and Friday before games.

“We have students from all walks of life including athletes, artists…to future music educators,” Terwilliger said. “While they all wear different hats, our students make band a priority in their busy schedules. I hope that we are known for our big sound–on and off the field.”

The RVHS marching band has placed first in Class A of the Autumn Leaf Festival parade three times.

It has also received the most votes for Battle of the Bands in fall 2022.

This year, the band featured the music of Adele, including “Rolling in the Deep,” “Hello,” and “Skyfall.”

As per tradition, the band plays the Redbank Valley Alma Mater at the end of each game while the football players and cheerleaders sing from the track.

The band also regularly marches in parades at Kennywood, the New Bethlehem Peanut Butter Festival Parade, the Autumn Leaf Parade, and the New Bethlehem Christmas Parade.

“We would like to thank our Music Boosters who work tirelessly to ensure we have everything we need to be successful,” Terwilliger noted. “We would also like to thank the several businesses in the area who donate to the band.”

Terwilliger made a point to thank the family of former Superintendent of the Redbank Valley School District Dr. R. David Farley who was known to be committed to local high schools and had always supported students in excelling at their talents, on and off the field.

After his passing in September 2023, Dr. Farley’s family collected donations for the music programs at Redbank Valley.

For more information on RVHS Marching Band and to donate, visit the band’s Facebook page.

Sponsored by Gatesman Auto Body located at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, PA 16235 – family-owned, ASE-certified, and I-CAR Gold-trained shop with old-fashioned values: honesty and integrity.


