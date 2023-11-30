SPONSORED: Meet Regen Rx’s Newest Aesthetician
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Regen Rx, previously known as Spine & Extremities Center, welcomed Nicole McAdoo to their regenerative aesthetics team in August of this year.
Since graduating from Noe’ Noonan School of Cosmetology in Erie in October 2022, she has been working in the field providing medical-grade services to address specific skin concerns and help clients achieve their goals. She decided to join the team at Regen Rx to allow her to grow professionally, further expand her skills, and work with skincare lines and services she is passionate about.
Nicole grew up with severe acne at a young age and spent a lot of time learning and experimenting with different products and regimens which led to her passion for skincare. Her mother helped instill in her the importance of daily skin care as a critical component of anti-aging. With inspiration from her mom, she decided to pursue a formal education to help those who also struggle with acne and are passionate about anti-aging.
At Regen Rx, she provides medical-grade facial services including chemical peels, dermaplane, and Hydrafacial.
Hydrafacial: Deeply cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin through serums filled with antioxidants, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. Add a booster serum to address specific skin concerns, LED Light Therapy to target acne or fine lines, and Lymphatic Drainage to lift, reduce puffiness, detoxify & promote skin health. Truly customized for every skin type!
$195 – $285
Chemical Peels: A customized peel formulated with a blend of exfoliating acids and calming ingredients promoting cell turnover while boosting the production of collagen to prevent signs of premature aging. Great for achieving even skin tone & clear complexion!
$165 – $300
Dermaplane: Get rid of peach fuzz and leave with luminous, glowing skin! Dermaplaning removes the outer layer of dead skin cells and fine vellus hairs allowing products to be absorbed more effectively. A must-have treatment before an event or to alternate between your monthly treatments!
$50 – $85
Facials: A customized experience to target individual needs. From anti-aging, pigment correcting, or all-over resurfacing, their medical grade PCA SKIN skincare line provides results-driven restorative treatments. Great for year-round maintenance or alternating with chemical peels!
$95 – $115
LED Light Therapy: Choose from red or blue light therapy to target fine lines or acne conditions. Over time you can help to recapture a plump, glowing appearance and restore your clear, healthy-looking skin.
Add to any service for $20
For a limited time save 20% off any facial service with Nicole. Use promo code NICOLE when booking online or mention this article to redeem savings. The offer ends on December 15, 2023.
Regen Rx has two Aestheticians: Nicole McAdoo and Doug Larrow. In addition to weekday and evening hours, they currently offer skincare services every other Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. by appointment.
To book an appointment download the Regen Rx app or call the office at 814-227-5855 to schedule an appointment!
Available by Appointment:
Monday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday: 9:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Apple App Store: Regen RX App
Google Play Store: Regen RX App
More information can be found on their website at www.regenrxhealth.com
