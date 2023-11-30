ONE STEP AWAY: Bulldogs Set to Battle Fort Cherry on Kerle Tire Game of the Week
FARRELL, Pa. (EYT) – It’s another Friday night playoff edition of the Kerle Tire Game of the Week as Redbank Valley takes on Fort Cherry in the PIAA Class 1A Semifinals.
(Photo above courtesy Redbank Valley Bulldogs Football/Facebook.)
The Kerle Tire Pregame Show will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by kickoff at 7:00 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis on the call live from Farrell’s Pegues Sports Complex.
HOW TO LISTEN
This free audio broadcast, produced by Explore, can be found at www.exploreClarion.com.
Alternatively, a video stream of the game will be produced by the NFHS Network in conjunction with the PIAA. A paid subscription is required.
ABOUT THE GAME
There’s speed and then there’s game speed.
Brandon Ross doesn’t look like he would be the fastest player on the field.
“He’s a classic mauler,” said his Redbank Valley football coach, Blane Gold, about Ross.
But when the senior defensive lineman has a ballcarrier in his sights, he’s as fast as anyone around.
He’s always been that way. A nose for the football. Relentless in getting there.
“I’ve always tried to play to the whistle,” Ross said. “If the guy is on the other side of the field, I’m going to get him on the other side of the field.”
Ross’ ability to close is what has made him special — and the Redbank Valley defense equally impressive this season.
Read the full story here.
The following local sponsors have signed on to make Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:
